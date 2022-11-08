Blanche H. Wreath, 86, passed away11:46 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence.
Born June 8, 1936 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Orie and Katherine (Cloninger) Harrington.
Blanche has worked as an auditor for 1st National Bank of Wood River for several years before retiring.
On January 5, 1957, she married John P. Wreath. He died March 13, 1976.
Surviving are three sons, William "Butch" Wreath of Wood River, John (Rosie) Wreath of Brussels, David (Deana) Wreath of Wood River; daughter, Katherine (Chester) Dilback of Cottage Hills; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary McCauley of Las Vegas, NV.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Charles Harrington.
Graveside service and burial will be conducted at 1 pm, Thursday November 10, in Moro Presbyterian Cemetery.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.