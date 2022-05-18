Billy Turner

Billy G. Turner, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home.
Born Feb. 8, 1946 in Alton, he was a son of Siegle and Katherine (Jones) Turner.
He married Terry S. Elledge May 14, 1966 in Alton. She preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2017.
The U.S. Army veteran worked as a clerk for Burlington-Northern Railroad. He enjoyed taking cruises and playing slot machines.
Survivors include his children, Janet (Bob) McAllister of Springfield, IL, William Turner of Alton, Barbie Turner of Alton, Jennifer Turner of Staunton, and Danielle Turner of Carrollton, GA; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Stella (Edd) Denny of Shiloh, IL; and a brother, Jim (Sharon) Turner of Jonesboro, AR.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Siegle Turner, Jr., Derwood Vasser, Ewell Turner, J.C. Vasser, and Ottis “Lee” Turner.
Visitation will be Monday at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Stephen Martin will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
