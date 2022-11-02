Billy Lee Rook, 87, of East Alton, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on October 6, 1935, in Wood River, IL, the son of George and Irene (Beard) Rook.
Billy retired from Labor Local 338 in 1994. He loved horse racing, watching sports, especially golf, basketball, baseball and football. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Billy Rook of Downs, IL, Cathy (Donnie) Gibson of East Alton, Trish Rook of East Alton, Michelle (Anthony) Fanning of Granite City, and Bobby (Felecia) Rook of Wood River; nine grandchildren, Reggie Runion, Nicholas Rook, Alyssa Rook, Sidney Kudela, Jaydon Ramsey, James Ramsey Jr, Paighton Gibson, Leini Fanning, and Toni Fanning; and two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Ella Mae.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Angie Rook.
Memorials can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
