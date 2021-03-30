Billy Ray Ballah, 86, passed away at on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Carlyle, Illinois.
He was born on March 25, 1935 in Seminole, OK to Luther Dale and Ruth (Wright) Ballah.
Billy Ray married Doris Muench on November 25, 1966 in Shattuc, Illinois.
He graduated Sandoval High School and was a member of Sandoval Masonic Lodge 932 and attended butchering school in Ohio and butchered for family and friends.
Billy Ray worked in the oil fields in Illinois, Missouri and Texas, before working as a Machinist for Olin Corporation.and attended the Bethalto Church of God.
He is survived by four sisters, Jean Appling of Lubbock, TX, Helen Carney of TX, Margaret Maddux of TX, Betty Tillman or Texas.
Billy Ray was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Mark Ballah,a sister, Beulah Edler, and a brother, Paul Ballah.
Visitation will be at from 11 am until time of funeral services at 1 pm Friday April 2, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Burial will take place in the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Bethalto Church of God.
