Billy Ray Baine, 83, passed away at 3:20 am on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Alton Nursing and Rehab in Alton, IL.
He was born on February 10, 1938 in Tyrell, AR to the late Martin "Bo" and the late Virgie (Smithson) Baine.
Billy married Patricia Hill on April 16, 1957 in Shelbyville, IL, she passed in June of 2005.
He worked as a Wire Stripper for Laclede Steel Company. His dog, Bud, was his life. He enjoyed fishing, tractors and 4-wheelers, and mowing his lawn with his tractor. He had a big heart.
Billy is survived by three daughters; Theresa (Bernie) Laux of Cottage Hills, Robin Pettit of Aurora, CO, and Lisa (Jerry) Brown of Augusta, MI; six grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Nagle, Kaliegh Wright, Bradley Pettit, Lucas Neal, Ashley Allen and Amy Brown; ten great-grandchildren, Brenda, Jordan, Isaac, Aiden, Jameson, Annabelle, Will, Zachary, Dylan, and Evelyn; siblings, Barb (Leo) Cole of Vienna, Gene (Brenda) Baine of Union City, TN, Sherman (Carolyn) Baine of Urbana, IL, and Freddie (Sherry) Baine of Tyronza, AR; and two close friends, Tony and Gayla Sanders of Vienna.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kevin Auten will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to 5As and/or The American Cancer Society.
