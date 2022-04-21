Billy R. Waddell, 82, passed away at 8:00 pm on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at home in Fosterburg, IL.
He was born on October 10, 1939 in Fleming, KY, the son of Thomas & Hazel (Breeding) Waddell.
Billy was a teacher in Kentucky and loved to watch the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball. He loved to watch all sporting events and go hiking. He enjoyed hunting ginseng & mushrooms and taking pictures.
He is survived by a daughter, Dana McDonald and her special friend Mark Wachtel; a son, William Paul Waddell of Pittsburgh, PA; two grandsons, David and Billy Adams; two sisters, Brenda (Alex) Awad and Betty (Lloyd) Conaway, three brothers, Thomas, Sherman and Bobby Waddell.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers , James and Sam Waddell; three sisters, Mary Mullins, Ina Waddell and Emma Pierce.
Cremation rites have been entrusted to Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association.
