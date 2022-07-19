Billy Joe O’Neal, 86, passed away at 12:59pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1935, in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of the late Oral and Oma (Foster) Travelstead. He married the former Betty Hoke and she preceded him in death. Survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Paula O’Neal of Wood River, Debra and Robert Bushnell of New Braunfels, Texas, a son: Timothy O’Neal of Bunker Hill, seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Billy Joe was employed as a technician at Auto Centers Nissan in Wood River. He was a member of the East Alton American Legion Post #794, the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #254, and the Machinists Union District 9.
In addition to his parents and his former wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Laura Childs.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials are suggested to the East Alton American Legion Post #794.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.