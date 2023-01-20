Bethalto
Billy D. Hargrave, 90, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 8, 1932 in East Alton to Cloral H. and Florence E. (Walker) Hargrave. He married Jacquelyn Y. Grable May 6, 1955 in Cottage Hills. She passed away Nov. 12, 2004.
Bill served his country in the United States Army. A grain and livestock farmer, he worked at Granite City Steel for 35 years, retiring in 1989. After retirement, he worked for H & H Hauling for 10 years. In his spare time, Bill did small engine repair.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Cheryl) Hargrave of Alton; grandchildren, Ryan (Risha) Hargrave of Edwardsville, Jennifer Hargrave of Olney, IL, Lindsay Hargrave of Alton and Kimberly (Patrick) Murphy of Maryville; 7 great grandchildren, Hunter, Holden, Hutton, Dacota, C.J., Sophia and Lucas; his sister, Clara (Don) Woods of Alton; a brother, Paul “Dink” (Claudine) Hargrave of Cooksville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Richard, Lawrence, Arthur, Lindell, and Charles Hargrave.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 at Fosterburg Baptist Church, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Arrangements through Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information available at www.paynicfh.com