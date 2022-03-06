Billy F Cox, 87, passed away at 7:45 pm on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Jerseyville, IL.
He was born on October 2, 1934 in Kane, IL to Earl F. and Virgie (Coates) Cox.
Bill married Joan (Illy) Berkel September 10, 2010 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church Alton and served in the US Army.
Bill enjoyed riding bikes, fishing, bowling, working on cars, but his specialty was making chili.
He is survived by nine children, Rhonda Cox, Billy Cox (Cindy), Cindy (Dell) Senn, Chuck (Jana) Hudson, Jerry Berkel (Monica), Michael (Natasha) Berkel , Amy Cox, Kelly (Brent) Williams, Tami Berkel (Quinton), a brother, Jerry (Sharon) Cox, two sisters, Shirley (Jim) Kirchner, Connie (Ray) McDade, three sisters-in-law, Hope Cox, Sharon Cox, and Ruth Cox. and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The Cox family would like to thank Billy's Liberty Village Garden Court family for their being his caretaker for the last 2 1/2 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Chuck Climber, six brothers, Richard, Don, Dennis, Darrell, Jack, and Bob Cox, two sisters, Betty Mott and Jenny McCollum.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of Memorial Service at 11 am Tuesday March 15, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Inurnment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with Full Military Rites.
Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Village in Jerseyville for the Garden Court Alzheimer's Unit.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.