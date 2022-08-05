William Charles "Billy" Bartlett, Sr., 61, passed away 1:15 am, Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born May 28, 1961 in East St. Louis, he was the son of Frank and Nancy (Rhyne) Bartlett.
Billy had been employed as an adjuster for the Olin Corporation for 34 years. He was a avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
On May 17, 1991 in Edwardsville, he married Karen Mouser. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, William Bartlett, Jr. of Wood River; daughters, Amanda (Noah) Gust of Wood River, Elizabeth (Zach) Hopwood of Staunton; six grandchildren, Kaiden Linkeman of Staunton, Rylee Bartlett of Bloomington, Nicolette Schaub of Granite City, Jersey Gust of Wood River, Tenley and Tessa Hopwood both of Staunton; brothers, Dale Bartlett in Ohio, Scott Bartlett of Wood River, Darren Bartlett of Godfrey, Tony Bartlett of Rosewood Heights; and sisters, Cynthia O'Brien of Rosewood Heights, Shelly Kruckeberg of Meadowbrook and Penny Woodson of Cottage Hills.
Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service at 2 pm, Tuesday, August 9 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Cremation rites will follow the service with interment in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.