Billie Ray McClintock, 85, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home.
Born Aug. 23, 1935 in West Frankfort, IL, he was a son of Ervin Dial and Mary Marie (Fleming) McClintock.
The U.S. Air Force veteran worked 37 years for Laclede Steel before retiring in February of 1996.
He married Reba Jean Kirkpatrick on Feb. 13, 1960 in West Frankfort. She survives.
Billie enjoyed fishing and was known as The Lawnmower Man for always working on and fixing lawnmowers. He loved his dog Gerdi, playing poker and telling stories about his days in the Air Force and other life experiences. He would help anyone and never ask for anything in return, and he dearly loved his family, who were his pride and joy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Barb (Don) St. Germaine of Bonfield, IL, Sheila McClintock of South Roxana, Charles (Debbie) McClintock of South Roxana, and Greg (Cindy) McClintock of Rosewood Heights; 6 grandchildren, Christopher and Timothy Baggett, Keegen Myers, Zachary McClintock, and Brian and Amber Robinson; great grandchildren, Ryder Baggett, Dyan, Aryanna, and Cameron Pearson, and Jocelyn Robinson; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Betty) McClintock of Augusta, GA; a sister-in-law, Kaye McClintock of West Frankfort; two brothers-in-law, Floyd Castleman of West Frankfort and Alvin (Phyllis) Kirkpatrick of Reddick, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lloyd McClintock; his sister, Geraldine Castleman; and his sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Ed Paulk.
Visitation will be Thursday, Apr. 29 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Private burial will follow.
Memorials may be made to the family.