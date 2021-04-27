Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.