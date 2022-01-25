Billie R. Minner, 84, passed away at 6:26 am on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital
He was born on August 4, 1937 in Salem, KY, the son of William Harvie & Vineca Mildred (Miller) Minner
Billie married Lois M Booten on January 20, 1956 in Alton and she preceded him in death on June 12, 2001.
Billie retired from Laclede Steel Company after 38 1/2 years and was a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge 25 AF & AM, loved golfing and had his pilots license for 20 years.
Billie is survived by a daughter, Linda K. Minner of Austin, TX; a son, Steven (Stefani) Minner of Alton; eight grandchildren, Kyle (Kristin) Minner, Andy, Amy, Kayla, Kimberly, Jackie, Samantha, and Matthew; thirteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons, David and Kevin Minner, and a brother, Harvey J. Minner.
Franklin Masonic Lodge 25 AF & AM will conduct Masonic Rites at 11 am Friday, January 28, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, visitation will continue from 11:15 until time of Funeral Services at 1:00 with Rev. George Humbert officiating.
Burial will take place in the Wanda Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.