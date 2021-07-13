Robert William "Bill" Woodruff, 86, passed away 7:25 am, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.
Born January 9, 1935 in St. Louis, he was the son of Harry and Florence (Evans) Woodruff.
Bill had been a Teamster truck driver for Yellow Freight Lines as well as an independent tanker. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Charles, MO and Bethalto, IL Lodge 406 and was a Shriner. He enjoyed boating and camping at Lake Shelbyville and his morning donuts gang at Angel Cream and Wood River Donuts and More.
On July 10, 2011 in Wood River, he married Mary Tague. She survives.
Surviving also are the mother of his children, Mary Lee Woodruff (Benjamin); daughters, Malea (Bryan) Templeton of Arnold, MD, Sherri (Steve) German of Hayworth, IL; sons, Will (Lori) Woodruff of Boone, IA, Drew (Billi) Woodruff of Taylorville, Eric (Kelly) Woodruff of Kirkwood, MO; step-children, Stan Burney, Samuel Burney both of Fernandina Beach, FL, Anna (Joseph) Mashburn of Springfield; grandchildren Ashley McKittrick, Nathan Templeton, Breanna Herbers (Templeton), Christopher German, Brodey Woodruff, Sydney Woodruff, Carly Cobb, Caelyn Woodruff, Matt Woodruff, John Woodruff, Nora Woodruff; sister, Katie Hubbard of Jacksonville; He also leaves ten beloved great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, sister Shirley Suhling and brother-in-law, Mark Tague, preceded in death.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Family and friends may pay their respects Friday August 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Interment will follow Saturday August 7, 2021 at Long Cemetery in Calhoun County.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.