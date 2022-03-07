Beverly Tucker

Beverly Jo "Bev" Tucker, 87, of Brighton passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Cedarhurst in Bethalto.
She was born April 15, 1934, to William and Frances W. Roettgers, the youngest of 4 siblings: Bill, Lloyd and Shirley, all of whom predeceased her.
Bev and Allen E. Tucker married November 18, 1951, in Collinsville and we're blessed with 3 daughters: Debra Tucker, Kathi T. Young and Janet T. Fulk. Kathi and Janet survive. Bev has 3 grandchildren, Sam Tucker, Ryan Kraushaar and Amanda Kohlman. An abundance of nieces and nephews are left to share her stories.
Bev is also survived by a beloved sister-in-law, Thelma Burress.
In addition to volunteering at Alton Memorial Memorial Hospital for longer than 20 years, Bev was an avid reader. Bev and Allen worked on the local and state levels of the Holstein association and Furturity, holding various positions within the organizations.
Visitation will be held at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, IL from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at noon on Wednesday March 9, 2022. The Rev. Marc Wendelton will officiate. The funeral will then proceed to the Brighton Cemetery for burial.
Potluck to follow at the Brighton Presbyterian church.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the employees of Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Bethalto for the wonderful care they provided.
If interested, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or a charity of one's choice.
Online guestbook and condolences can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com