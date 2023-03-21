Beverly Lambert

Beverly I. Lambert, 70, of Highland, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on September 21, 1952, in Phoenix, AZ, to the late Russell Leroy and Frankie Loraine (nee Halcomb) Kilgore.
Beverly grew up in Phoenix and married, raising two children before remarrying and moving to the Metro East area in 2004. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, flower gardens, and watching hummingbirds. Her favorite game was "5 Crowns". She greatly enjoyed fishing and spending time with her many grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Hoyt M. "Mike" Lambert Jr. of Highland, IL; her children, Anthony (Jenny) Butero of St. Louis, MO, Christy (Bryan) Housley of St Louis, MO, and Laura M. (SSG Jeffrey, US Army) Tobin of Fort Eustis, VA; stepchildren, Hoyt Michael Lambert III, Andrea D. Lambert, and Matthew D. Lambert, all of Troy, IL; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Barbara Molendyk of North Port, FL, and Joyce Morris of Phoenix, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are being handled by and at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, March 24, 2023. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dan Perry, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
A luncheon will be served at the family residence after the interment.
Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly's honor to any charitable organization of the donor's choosing.