Beverly Joyce

Beverly Louise Joyce, 87, died at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Integrity of Godfrey. She was born December 6, 1934 in Alton the daughter of the late Elmer George and Emma Elizabeth (Harris) Meisenheimer. She worked as a manager with the Alton Public School district in food services for many years. On June 18, 1952 in Alton, she married Lester Joyce and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2004. Surviving are two daughters, Linda Ventimiglia of Alton and Vickie Murphy (Dan) of Godfrey, one son, Roger Joyce (Linda) of Alton, one daughter in law, Nela Joyce of Florida, seven grandchildren, Jennifer Link (Chris), Ricky Joyce, Randy Joyce, Adam Joyce (Chelsea), Aaron Joyce (Ellen), Leslie Dickson (Bill) and Clinton Murphy, eleven great great grandchildren and one sister, Dixie Walker of TX. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Richard Joyce, a daughter in infancy, Rosemary Joyce, two sisters and three brothers. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two airlifted from Godfrey crash site
- MoDOT to close ramp on 270 at 367
- Rock work in Mississippi River near Piasa Harbor
- Illinois state’s attorney’s predict consequences from the SAFE-T Act
- Retired cop pins grandson as new East Alton officer
- Power prices expected to surge this summer
- Marquise Spates Jr.
- $3.5 million taxpayer-funded safe gun storage PSAs cued for Pritzker's desk
- Wood River looking for new city clerk
- James Voils