Beverly Johnson

Mrs. Beverly Ann (Nee Smith) Johnson, 70, of Alton, departed her earthly home and ascended to her Heavenly Peace on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at home with her husband by her side.
Beverly was born in Alton on October 7, 1951 to the late James and Gladys Smith, who both preceded her in death. An older brother, James Jr. and an older sister, Sandra Berry, also both preceded her in death.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 27 years, Dawud Muhammad; a beloved son, Jessie Conners Jr; two step-daughters, Yvonne and Abeni; two step-sons, David Jr. and Ahmed; and a cherished sister, Felicia Hall; along with a host of other family and friends.
Bev gave her life to Christ at a young age, and she attended Greater St. James Baptist Church for multiple years.
Beverly retired after many years of serving as a civil servant working for the Department of Defense. Having traveled extensively over the years, Bev continued to look for ways to help people. This genuine love for helping others led Beverly to assist when people were relocated to the Midwest following hurricane Katrina. She also worked alongside her husband, Dawud, to form the business JMS Solar Network & Associates in Alton. She enjoyed spending time with family members when possible, and kept in touch with people through phone calls and Facebook when the current pandemic made it impossible to gather with her loved ones.
A public memorial service will be held on Friday February 4, 2022 at 11:00am at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.