Beverly A. Johnson, 45, passed away 8:34 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born in Alton on May 5, 1977, she was the daughter of Kim W. and H. Jennie (Allen) Savage of Alton.
She had worked as a Certified Nursing Aid for Bria of Wood River.
On August 10, 2014 in Alton, she married Wardell Johnson. He survives.
Surviving in addition to her parents and husband are her step-mother, Nadine Harris of East Alton; a son, Michael Eldridge of Washington, DC; Casandra Eldridge of East Alton; a grandchild, Rowan Eldridge; three brothers, Ronnie Tidwell of Bunker Hill, Tyler Savage and Marcus O'Dell Harris both of East Alton; and seven sisters, Connie Johnson and Brittney Harris of East Alton, Linda Lefler and Debbie Dixon of Alton; Tina Bellerson of St. Louis; Sue Hernandez of Godfrey, Kimberly Savage of Wood River and Betsy Wright in Missouri.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, December 17 at Restoring Hope Church of God, 1332 Miland St, Wood River, IL 62095. Pastor Mandy Kendel will officiate.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.