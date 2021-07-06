Beverly J. Lehnen, 67, passed away at 1:04 pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, IL
She was born on September 28, 1953, in Alton, the daughter of Clarence DeWayne Bland and Barbara Ann (Norris) Frances.
She is survived by her husband William "Bill" Lehnen.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Private inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Alton Area Animal Aid Association (5A's).
