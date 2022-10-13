Beverly Suzanne Herzog, 91, died at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Asbury Village in Godfrey. Born June 21, 1931 in Alton, she was the son of Elza Kenneth and Mildred “Marguerite” (Willmering) Goltz. Mrs. Herzog retired as a legal secretary. On May 16, 1954 she married Carl Edwin Herzog in Godfrey. He preceded her in death on February 23, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Sue Orban (Bruce) of Brighton, and Sherry Knudson (Joseph) of Godfrey, five grandchildren, Kelly Orban, Jamie Orban, Nikki Rodewald, Tyler Knudson, and Tracie Knudson, and three great grandchildren, Alina Orban, Jolene Orban, and Drew Rodewald. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Godfrey Congregational Church. Pastor Irene Gulovsen will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Godfrey Congregational Church. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
