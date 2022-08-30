Beverly Lynne (Barnard) Elliott, 73, passed away peacefully at 2:35 am on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones as she began her next adventure.
She was born on May 18, 1949, in White Hall, IL to Melvin "Jim" and Wilma (Dawdy) Barnard.
She married Lloyd Earl “John” Elliott on May 11, 1990, in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2019.
Beverly retired from the education sector where she worked as a secretary for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Travel was her biggest passion; she was happiest on the ocean. Beverly was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, admired the "King of Rock and Roll", Elvis, and loved to play at the casinos.
Beverly is survived by three daughters, Shari and Kevin Manees of Elsah, Lori Snyders of Edwardsville, and Lisa Snyders of Kampsville; a loving granddaughter and her fiancée, Brianna Snyders and Kevin Behrens of Kampsville; a great-grandchild, Calliope Behrens; three siblings, Rob (Debra) Barnard of Godfrey, Brenda Barnard of Godfrey and Becky (David) Vaudrin of Converse, TX; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Barnard of Godfrey along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Barnard and four nieces.
Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Louis Stumpe, with Life Church X will officiate.
Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to Life Church X in Jerseyville.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.