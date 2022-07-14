Beverly Clayton

Beverly Lee Clayton, age 82 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. Beverly was born on June 1, 1940 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Lee Thorp and Mardell Atnip.
In 1983, Beverly married Richard J. Clayton in Edwardsville, IL. Beverly retired from Merck Laboratories as a secretary after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including knitting, crocheting, sewing and cake decorating. She was fond of socializing with friends and most of all loved spending time with her family. Beverly loved life and she loved to laugh. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Clayton and her brother, Mike Thorp.
She is survived by her loving children, Debbie (Rick) Malec of Salem, SC, Brenda (Pete Estremera) Lehman of Durham, NC and Dennis (Darlene) Lehman of Edwardsville, IL; proud grandmother to Cyra Malec, Darcy Malec, Mark (Becky) Beshears and Melissa Beshears; proud great-grandmother to Logan Beshears Lucas Beshears and Anna Beshears; extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to Multiple Sclerosis Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.
