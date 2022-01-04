Beverly Ann Haas

Beverly Ann (Watson) (Lively) Haas went home to the Lord on December 25, 2021. She was born July 19, 1942 in Wallace, Idaho to Roy and Helen Marie (Altermott) Watson. She enjoyed baking, fishing, dining out, and bowling the most. She was a member of several organizations throughout her lifetime such as Eastern Star, the VFW and Moose Club. She first married James K. Lively, and he preceded her in death after 18 years. She then went on to marry William A. Haas and he preceded her in death after 24 years. Surviving are three daughters; Renee Treise (Glenn) of Alton, Tamma Raines (Toby) of Brighton and Rhonda Maronie (David) of Medora, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and two sisters; Betty Healey (Sonny) of Delhi and Pam Bagilio of California. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Reverend Bruce Baumberger will officiate. A funeral luncheon will be held after the services. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Charity of choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
