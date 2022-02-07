Betty Young

Betty Louise (Dixon) Young, 84, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton.
She was born on March 19, 1937 in Kane, one of six children born to the late Wm. Emel and Mildred (Mundy) Dixon.
She married Ornan “Buzz” Young of July 20, 1958 in Jerseyville and throughout their 63 years of marriage they built a wonderful life centered on faith, love and family.
She enjoyed crocheting, with many of her creations proudly displayed in the homes of family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, often times in the garden at her home or swinging underneath the pergola.
She was a loyal and faithful member of Kane Baptist Church since December 12, 1948, where she active with the church choir and spent countless hours volunteering in the kitchen and in any other capacity that she could serve.
Betty and Buzz were a true team in every facet of their lives. Through life’s ups and downs, they lived each and every day committed to each other, their work, their family and their community.
They owned and operated B & B Café in Kane and when Betty wasn’t driving her own lime truck, you could find her riding alongside with Buzz. She and Buzz also mowed the Kane Cemetery for many years, and did so with impeccable attention to detail and considered it a true blessing to be able to maintain the cemetery grounds for their community members and their families.
Surviving are her husband, Buzz Young of Kane, three daughters and two sons in-law, Bessie Goodman of Jerseyville, Bev and Mark Vanausdoll of Jerseyville and Becky and Bill Jackson of Kane; five grandchildren and their spouses, Marissa and Dylan Griffith, Chris and Ashley Vanausdoll, Josh and Katie Vanausdoll, all of Jerseyville, Andrew Vanausdoll of Webster Groves, Missouri and John Ryan Goodman of Minneapolis, Minnesota; as well as eleven great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Kinnard, Shirley Brooks and Joanne Williams; as well as two brothers, William Joseph Dixon and Jerry Dixon.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday at Kane Baptist Church with Richard Gillingham officiating.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to Kane Baptist Church or to the Kane Cemetery, in care of Crawford Funeral Home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com