Betty Y. Stricklin, 84, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born on October 2, 1937, in McClure, IL, the daughter of John and Ruth (Elkins) Kerley. She married Robert “Bob” Stricklin on February 25, 1956, and he survives.
Betty was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto. She was very involved in the church and served with Sunday School and Missions. She enjoyed reading. Betty’s greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Bob; she is survived by a son and his wife, Bob and Jan Stricklin of Evansville, IN, and a daughter, Lorrie Stricklin of Bethalto; a sister, Carol and Jerry Carpunky; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10 am until time of memorial service at 11 am, at 1st Baptist Church of Bethalto, with Pastor Josh Crisp and Pastor Tim Drury officiating. Per CDC guidelines, masks will be required at the church. Private burial will be at Jefferson Barrack National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto will oversee arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 1st Baptist Church of Bethalto Benevolence Committee and/or BJC Hospice.
