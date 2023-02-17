Alton
Betty S. (Oge) Winkelhoch, 89, passed away 7:11 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon.
Born April 29, 1933 in Kirkwood, MO, she was the daughter of Roland and Cleo (Johnson) McFarland.
She married James G. Oge, Sr. who died in 1989 then married Joseph Winkelhoch in 1995 in Affton, Mo. He died in 2004.
Surviving are a daughter, Nan (Jeff) Helmkamp of Alton; six grandchildren, Kendall Helmkamp, Steven Stackpole, Jon Luke Oge, Kirsten Miles, Ryan Oge, Shawn Oge; and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, James G. "Jim" Oge, Jr., Michael Oge; and sister, Duella Tucker.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Affton, MO.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.