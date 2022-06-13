Betty S. Welch, 72, died at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after a sudden illness. She was born March 12, 1950 in Murray, KY the daughter of the late Hoy and Dorothy (McKinney) Morrison. Betty graduated from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, was an avid reader, enjoyed crafting and attended Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. She was always involved in children’s ministry wherever she attended church. She worked for over 25 years as the night auditor for the Comfort Inn in Alton. Surviving are one daughter, Jackie Parish (Damon) of Collinsville, IL and one son, Jeremy Welch (Sandra) of Piasa, IL, four grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Daniel and Jonah, two sisters, Kim Dick (Lee) of Alton, Phyllis Baulos of Alton nieces, nephews and great nephews and one great niece. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Christian and one sister, Donna Morrison. Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
