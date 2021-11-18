Betty Sue Kelso, 73, of Bethalto passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born January 16, 1948 in Alton to Floyd Street Sr. and Della E. (HOGG) Street. She married Melton Kelso December 24, 1966 in East Alton; he preceded her in death May 8, 1998.
Betty was a wonderful mother and even better grandmother, who loved her grands and great grands dearly. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and make us laugh. She was a member of Cornerstone Church, whom she loved very much. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed trips and outings with them. She and dad loved hot rods and attending car shows. She loved playing card with family. She left a lot of laughs and she will be missed dearly.
She is survived by a son, Lonnie (Jennifer) Kelso of Bethalto; daughter, Sherri (Jerry) Holmes of Cottage Hills; five grandchildren, Steven (Crystal) Holmes, Matthew Holmes, Ashley Holmes, Lyndsey (Jimmy) Benton and Courtney Kelso and three great grandchildren, Cathryn, Landen and Aleia; brothers, Roy Street of Alton and Bill Street of Cottage Hills and a sister, Shirley Kopsie of Cottage Hills.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Truman, Frank and Floyd Street Jr and sister, Sadie Mae Street.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funeral in Rosewood Heights, where family will gather on Tuesday at 9:15 for a procession to the place of burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.