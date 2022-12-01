Betty Stearns

Betty Sue Stearns, 96, affectionately known as “Goog” by her family, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28th, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on January 30th, 1926, in Ridgeway, Illinois, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Emma (Sills) Stearns. She graduated in 1944 with the January class of Alton High School. Betty Sue then went to work at Owens Illinois and served in many different capacities until the plant closed.
Betty Sue was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord and spent countless hours serving her church. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and later Heartland Baptist Church. She loved her family and was always there to lend a hand when needed. She loved reading her Bible and listening to Billy Graham. She loved to travel, and her favorite trip was to Israel and the Holy Lands.
She was known for her words of wisdom. For example, when talking about food, she would let everyone know that “If you touch it, it’s yours.” And sometimes you might just have to be told, “That’s your opinion, and you have the right to be wrong.”
Betty Sue is survived by her sister Charlotte Long, her brother-in-law Dave Chiolero, her nieces Kathy (Gary) Abner, Lisa (Bruce) Deall, Leanne (Gene) Ridolfi, Susan (Tom) Schmidt, and Jennifer (Danny) Godar; her four nephews Brad (Annette) Bartow, Jeff (Marsha) Bartow, Scott (Jennifer) Bartow, and Bobby Chiolero.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Binnie Joan Stearns and Martha Chiolero, and her brother and sisters-in-law Bob and Pat Stearns, Shirley Stearns, and a brother-in-law, Charles Long.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Pastor Alex Melton officiating.
Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Heartland Baptist Church.
Online Condolences may be made at kallalandschaaf.com