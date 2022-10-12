Betty Simpson

Betty A. Simpson, 83, passed away at 10:46pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in the emergency room at Christian Hospital Northeast. She was born on July 16, 1939, in Dalton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Lovis and Jewel (Joyce) Cavender. She married Melvin C. Simpson and he preceded her in death on October 22, 1998. Survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Tammy and Edward Fagenson of Seal Beach, California, Christy and Chris Helling of Bunker Hill, two sons: Richard Simpson of Festus, Missouri, Steve Simpson of Battlefield, Missouri, a step son: Marshall Simpson of Four Oaks, North Carolina, eight grandchildren: Rebecca Fagenson, Jacob Fagenson, Nicholas (Leslie) Simpson, Tony (Young) Simpson, Sean Simpson, Brandon Simpson, Allie Helling, Logan Helling, four great grandchildren: Evie, Ginny, Liam, Vienna, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Betty loved bingo, art, sewing, painting, animals, and was an extremely hard worker. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Woodburn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Joe Cavender.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial services will be held at 5pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at The River Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton, Illinois 62002.
Memorials are suggested to the 1st Baptist Church of Woodburn.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.