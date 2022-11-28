Betty Nichols

Betty June (Harmon) Nichols, 91, joined her husband and sons in heaven on Wed., November 23, 2022, 9:37 a.m., at St. Louis University Hospital.
Born in Ullin, Illinois, June 6, 1931, she was the daughter of George Harmon and Sarah (Richardson) Harmon. On Nov. 20, 1954, she married Marvin Elwood Nichols. Now they are together for eternity.
Betty worked swing shifts at Owens-Illinois Glass Works from the age of 16 until their closure in 1983, while raising three children and running a busy household. She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed the family “cousin’s club” card game gatherings, preparing and serving meals for events at Abundant Life Community Church and selling Home Interior while growing her personal collection. She was a social butterfly with an infectious laugh who loved spending time with others.
She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Debra (Nichols) Strebel; granddaughter, Amy (Nichols) Stock; granddaughter, Sara (Tyler) Pruiett; grandson, Chris Nichols; grandson Cory Nichols; granddaughter, Jessica (Andrew) Hopkins; granddaughter, Kelly (Kevin) Rucker; granddaughter Kacey (Joel) Cornell; granddaughter Kinsey (Tyler) Leeuw; many great-grandchildren and daughters-in-law Linda (Rose) Nichols and Linda (Osborne) Nichols.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Robin and Randall “Randy” Nichols. Betty was the last of nine siblings: brothers George, Louis, Bill and Jim; sisters Ann, Doris, Dorothy and Clara.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, IL with Funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial immediately following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. Online guest book and information can be found at www.genfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses.