Betty Masters

Betty Jane Masters, 78, passed away 9:50 am, Sunday, March 5, 2023 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey.
Born August 28, 1944 in Zalma, MO, she was the daughter of Harley and Bashie (Gaines) Rush.
She had worked as an inspector of Boeing for 30 years before retiring.
On December 22, 1961 in Zalma, she married Ray J. Masters. He died October 7, 2022.
Surviving are a son, Daniel Masters of Godfrey; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Klinke of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Emily and Will Klinke; brother, Don Rush in Tennessee and Florida; and two sisters, Esther Miller of O'Fallon, MO and Jacqueline Rush of Marble Hill, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Randy Masters; three brothers, Harley, Norman and Albert Rush; and four sisters, Glenda Crader, Rose Shoup, Edith Jones, and Deloris Rush.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until time of service at 6 pm, Wednesday, March 8 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery near Zalma, MO at 11 am, Thursday.