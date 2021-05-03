Betty Lynn Voyles, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Saint Anthony’s Health Center.
She was born in St. Louis, MO on November 17, 1961 to Ezra R. and Effie V. (Douglas) Pruett.
Betty loved crocheting, making flag blankets, and Betty Boop. She could usually be heard listening to Elvis or watching movies. She also enjoyed lions and tiger. Betty cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, Jessica (Clark) Bates of the United Kingdom and Andrew Voyles of Godfrey; siblings, Shirley Smiley of Fenton MO, Georgia Usselton of Arnold MO, Rose Etta Fletcher of St. Louis MO, Mary Smiley of Hillsboro MO, Susan Mulholland of Swansea IL; grandchildren, Tony, Tayla, Bethany, Alex, and Levi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tara; and a sister, Lois Goebel.
A celebration of life will be held at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey, IL at 1:00pm on May 8, 2021.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com