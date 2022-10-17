Betty Lou Slecka, 83, of Pontoon Beach, IL, passed away at 2:11 a.m. Sat. Oct. 15, 2022 at her sister Laverne’s home while under hospice care with her family surrounding her.
She was born Oct. 25, 1938 in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Thomas & Ida (Agee) Marlette.
On Mar. 10, 1956, she and Robert Slecka were married in Madison, IL. He preceded her in death Feb. 24, 2002.
Betty owned and operated Grandma’s Daycare for many years. She was a member of Tri-City Park Tabernacle. She loved to play Bingo and she along with her husband were die hard Cub’s fans.
Survivors include 3 sons: Jimmy (Lori) Slecka of Wood River, IL, Jon (Darla) Slecka of Granite City, IL and Vincent Slecka of Pontoon Beach; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and a sister: Laverne Hammond of Granite City.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 2 sons: Robert “Bobby” Slecka and Louie Slecka; a granddaughter: Abigail Slecka; a sister: Patsy Naler; and 6 brothers: Bill, Louie, Donald, Bud, Tommy and Larry Marlette.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11am Sat. Oct. 22, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.