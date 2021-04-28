Betty Lou Schley, 74, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Born Nov. 10, 1946 in Parkston, South Dakota, she was a daughter of Clarence Lester and Inez Louise (Logan) Crane.
Betty worked as an ammunition maker at Propellix in Edwardsville, and had also worked at Lowe’s in Edwardsville. She enjoyed planting flowers in her garden and taking care of her kids and grandkids.
She married Robert F. Schley June 17, 1966 in Armour, SD. He preceded her in death Oct. 30, 2020.
Survivors include her children, James (Stephanie) Schley of Wood River, Christine (Michael) Springman of Bethalto, Mark (Jessica) Schley of Woodburn, and Rechelle (Ronnie, Jr.) Wilkinson of Edwardsville; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Bob (Mary) Crane of South Dakota, Shirley Donelson of Staunton, and Debbie (Phil) Jones of Bunker Hill.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Crane.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 1 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto from 9 a.m. until a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is celebrated at 10 a.m., with Father Tom Liebler as Celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com