Betty Lou McCann, 88, passed away at 3pm on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Warrenton, Missouri. She was born on October 7, 1933, in Cooter, Missouri, the daughter of the late Eddie and Mattie (Battles) Staggs. She married Charles D. McCann on June 16, 1962, in St. Louis, and he preceded
February 20, 2022. Survivors include two sons and daughters in law: Charlton and Susan McCann of Foristell, Missouri, Charles and Gina Isaac of Desoto, Missouri, two daughters and a son in law: Linda and Bob Lindner of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, Brenda Isaac of Flippin, Arkansas, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters, two half - brothers, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Betty was formerly employed as a machine operator at Boise Cascade. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, and visiting with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a half -brother: Gary Staggs.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 10am on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be accepted at the funeral home.
