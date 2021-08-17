Betty Lou Kilmer, 84, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 2:20 am, at Integrity of Wood River.
She was born in Rushville, IL, the daughter of Arthur and Iva May (Icenogle) Clayton. She married James A. Kilmer in East Alton on July 28, 1956. He preceded her in death in April of 2019.
Betty worked in the department of fabricating at Olin before retirement. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Aux as well as the American Legion Ladies Aux. She enjoyed cooking, camping, taking rides up the River Road, playing washers, going to her cabin at Lake Timerline in MO, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Bert) Griffin of Bethalto, Jay (Valerie) Kilmer of Brighton, and John (Julie) Kilmer of Moro; three grandchildren, Heather (Scott) Kruchowski, Melissa Ramirez, and Braxton Kilmer; and five great-grandchildren, Oliva, Logan, Joshua, Estella, and Maverick.
Along with her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Lloyd Clayton, Delbert Clayton, Lois Blurton, Eva Bissell, Dorothy Clayton, George Clayton, and James Donald Clayton.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKenzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
