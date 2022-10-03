Betty King

Betty S. King, 69, of Bethalto passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:45am at St. Anthony’s Hospital.
She was born on February 8, 1953, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Hal E. and Julia L. (Young) Harbaugh. They preceded her in death.
Betty worked in the area being a Home Health Care worker. She enjoyed cooking, being a homemaker, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Rob (Toni) Martin of Oxford MS, Ron (Jennifer) Martin of Bethalto and Mark Martin of Warrenton MO; siblings, Mary (Richard) Harris of Charleston IL, Elden (Donna) Harbaugh of Alton IL and Linda (Jack) Mertens of Alton IL; grandchildren, Kara (Alex) Urioste, Blake (Allena) Martin, Coty (Raegean) Martin, Savannah Martin, Caleb Martin, Caitlyn Martin and Gage Martin; great-grandchildren, Carson, Max, Jack, Mason and Riley, along with several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded by her siblings; Nancy Gaskill, David Harbaugh, Barbara Williams, John Harbaugh, and Janice Harbaugh.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4:00pm until time of service at 7:00pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
