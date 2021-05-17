Betty Jones, 87, passed away at 1am on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 31, 1933, in Monette, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Hurdle and Victor (Cobb) Gadberry. She married Verlean
Jones on March 10, 1951, in Arkansas, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Brenda and John Zini of Rosewood Heights, two sons and a daughter in law: Verleon and Karen Jones, Jr. of Wood River, Larry Jones of Fort Wayne, Indiana, her grandchildren: Laura Michelle, Stephanie, Brent, Kevan, Brett, Hollie, Jessica, Alesha, her great grandchildren: Tera, Brenna, Nicolas, Kyle, Morgan, Calvin, Matthew, Natalie, Brixie, Joshua, Kaydinse, Kaelee, Elizabella, Lukkas, Aaron, Tyler, Katelynn, Julia, Derek, Peyton, Haelee, Nathen, her great great grandchildren: Lance, Dean, Ethan, three sisters: Loretta, Jane, Deanna, three brothers: Wendell, Wayne, Mike, many nieces, nephews, and other
extended family and friends.
Betty was employed as a selector at Owens - Illinois Glass Works for many years prior to her retirement. Betty enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing, especially at Carlyle Lake.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Shirley.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
