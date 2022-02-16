Betty Jane Strasser, 76, died at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center. Born May 16, 1945 in Batchtown, IL, she was the daughter of Ellen M. (Klass) Klocke of Batchtown and the late Raymond A. Klocke. Betty was a receptionist for Dr. Tanin Parish and St. Anthony’s Hospital.
On February 17, 1968 she married David F. Strasser in Meppen, IL. He survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Trisha Cox of Alton, four grandchildren, Madison Cox, Brennan Cox, Miranda Garrett, and Malayna Garrett, three brothers, Larry Klocke (Marcia) of Batchtown, Terry Klocke (Mary Lou) of Batchtown, and Keith Klocke (Hope) of Batchtown, a sister, Linda Snyder of Batchtown, and a brother-in-law, Jerry Strasser (Kathleen) of Alton. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Melody and Randy Garrett.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.
Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com