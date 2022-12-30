Alton
Betty Jean Herrmann, 93, passed away at 5 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at River Crossing Nursing Home of Alton.
Born July 16, 1929 in Wood River, she was a daughter of the late Fred L. and Florence W. (Stevens) Hoggatt.
Betty and David C. Herrmann were married on July 2, 1948 in Roxana. David passed away August 24, 2010.
Betty worked as an operator/manager of a boarding house for over 20 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Holly J. & Gary C. Banks of Worden, April L. Herrmann of Bethalto; one son, David B. & Donna L. Herrmann of Bunker Hill; six grandchildren, Nathan, Daniel & Kendall Banks, Sarah, Hannah & Abigail Herrmann.
Betty was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sheridan Newman, Sandra Halford; one brother, Gary Hoggatt.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services following at 11.
Burial will be at Zimmerman Cemetery in Dorsey.
Condolences at grayfuneralhomeinc.com