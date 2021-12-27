Betty Irene Hinthorne, 92, passed away 12:44 am, Sunday, December 26, 2021 at her residence.
Born November 29, 1929 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Warren M. and Minnie Pauline (Ansel) Hillman.
Betty often volunteered at Operation Blessing and at church to take care of children. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her club friends in Bethalto and Alton. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
On February 26, 1949 in Wood River, she married Elmer Hinthorne. He died May 21, 1986.
Surviving are sons, Gary (Debbie) Hinthorne of Cape Coral, FL, Larry (Chevy) Hinthorne of St. Joseph, MO; daughter, Teresa (Kollin) Kirby of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Ryan (Lee Ann) Hinthorne of Lawrenceburg, IN, Tara Woolverton of Wood River, Amy Robertson of St. Joseph, MO, Cameron (Cassie) Kirby of Ankeny, IA, Michelle Kirby of Wauree, IA; step-grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Arrigo of Smyrna, GA, Danny (Lois) Evans and Ronnie (Billie) Evans all of St. Joseph, MO; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Gordon "Butch" (Donna) Hillman of Wood River; and sister, Delores Fischer of Bethalto.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; great grandson, Javen; great-great grandson, Bradley; and brother, Warren F. Hillman.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm, Thursday, December 29 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice or American Heart Association.