Betty C. Bange 93 of Edwardsville passed May5, 2022 at Anderson Hospital.
Edwardsville native was born October 15, 1928 daughter of the late John L. and Amelia G. (Talleur) Jones.
Betty married Alvin”Bing” Bange October 7, 1949 in Edwardsville and he passed September 2, 2006.
Survived by her sister Gail Ann Adams-Byers of Collinsville and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded by Brothers Paul l. and Herschel Jones and Sister Rosemary Bratten.
Life member Chapter 85 Women of the Moose in Edwardsville.
Accounting secretary for many years at Prairie Farms Dairy.
Life member St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville.
Visitation Tuesday May 10, 2022 9:30am till service time of 11:30am at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville, Illinois
Burial St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville.
Memorial to Edwardsville Moose Lodge.