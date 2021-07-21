Betty “Bad Betty” J. Hawkins, 63, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 7:21 pm at her residence under the care of BJC Hospice.
She was born in Alton on October 31, 1957, the daughter of John D. and Joyce A. Abernathy. She married Matthew “Fast Matt” B. Hawkins in Wood River on February 14, 2000.
Betty worked as a cook at the Alton Sports Tap and Deppers in North Alton. She enjoyed making jewelry and rings, racing with her husband, and she and her husband were Harley riders.
She is survived by her husband, Matt; children, Raco M. (Nate) Moore of East Alton, and Larry R. (Missy Scott) Duvall, Jr of Fenton, MO; a brother, Ricky Abernathy of Moro; and two grandchildren, Peyton and Porsha.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 10:00 am until time of service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Moro Cemetery. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center and/or The American Cancer Society.
