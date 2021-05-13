Betty A. Read, 88, of Godfrey, IL passed away at her home Tuesday May 11, 2021, with her sons by her side.
Betty was born on February 28, 1933 in Alton to Charles ‘Bud’ Colman and Gladys (Brown) Colman Carter. She married Robert G. Read, Sr. on December 28, 1956.
Betty and Bob operated Read’s Market for 10 years, and she was a homemaker. She will be remembered as the kindest and most generous soul, and one who never met a stranger. She always concerned herself with making sure everyone around her had enough to eat and wanted everyone to ‘just be happy’. She loved unconditionally and touched countless lives with her kindness.
Betty was an avid Cardinals fan, dating back to her childhood when she would sit on her Daddy’s knee and listen to the play-by-play of her favorite player, Enos Slaughter, and others on her Daddy’s transistor radio. In more recent times, her favorites included Yadier Molina, and of course Adam Wainwright, who recently recorded a special video message to her, a gift from her grandchildren. Please wear St. Louis Cardinal apparel (or red) to honor her love of the Cardinals.
Betty is survived by her sons, Robert Jr., (Deborah) of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Rich (Teena) of Godfrey. She also has five grandchildren, Dallas (Anna) Read of North Riverside, IL, Patrick Read of St. Louis, MO, Jenni (Nick) Wittman of Webster Groves, MO, DJ (Tara) Read of Raymore, MO, and Donny (Angela) Funk of Alton, IL. She has seven great grandchildren, Brea Bridges, Mason and Ryan Read, Lily and Olive Wittman and Evelyn and Braden Funk. Betty is also survived by her brother, James W. Colman of Fosterburg, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, William ‘Chris’ Colman and Charles ‘Jack’ Colman.
Friends may call at Gent Funeral Home in Alton from 2 pm to 4 pm on Sunday May 16, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Gent Funeral Home on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 10 am, with burial following at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. All are welcome, but masks should be worn indoors.
Memorials may be given in her honor to Adam Wainwright’s ‘Big League Impact’ Organization www.bigleagueimpact.org, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org, or the charity of one’s choice.
Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com