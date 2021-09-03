Bette J. Stanley, 79, passed away, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Bethesda Dilworth Memorial Home in St. Louis.
Born March 23, 1942 in Centralia, she was the daughter of Frank Dickerson and Ola M. (Brewer) Dickerson-Kelley.
Bette had worked as an Administrative Director in the Pathology Lab for Christian Hospital and Southwest Hospital.
On June 5, 1959 in Alton, she married Charles E. Stanley. He died May 10, 2008.
Surviving are a son, Ron Stanley of Rosedale; two daughters, Suzanne (Randy) Meredith of Wood River, Charlna Stanley of Roxana; four grandchildren, Mandi Stone, Jacob Stanley, Heather Meredith, Ryan Meredith; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Terry (Ted) Tanner of Godfrey; and two sisters-in-law, Debbie Stanley and Capitola Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christina Stanley; grandson, Ross Meredith; and four sisters, Nancy Maher, Janice Kelley, Jeanette Balicki and Patricia Ann Kelley.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 3-5 pm Tuesday, September 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Foundation.