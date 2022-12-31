Bethalto
Bette L. Barton, 91, of Bethalto, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 3:35 am.
She was born in Pleasant Hill, IL, on September 14, 1931, the daughter of Owen Everett “Dada” and Francis G. (Orrill) Smith, Sr.
Bette worked in the Roxana School District as a teacher before her retirement. She was a member of First Christian Church of Bethalto and The National Education Association. Bette enjoyed sewing, cooking, fellowship with others, and spending time with her children, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Candace “Candee” (Michael) Stickney of Kalispell, MT, Cynthia “Cindee” (Derrell) Brame of Granite City, and Robert “Bobby” (Sheila) Barton of St. Clair, MO; a daughter-in-law, Laurie Barton-Sockel; eleven grandchildren, Jon Barton, Bill (Stephanie) Barton, Shamaine Reis, Beau Reis, Billee Reis, Derrell (Emily) Brame, IV, Jason (Andrea) Brame, Amanda (Eric) McCubbin, Eric (Heather) Barton, Lindsay (Josh) Dale, and Megan (Kole) Rhodes; twenty great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert (Audrey) Smith of PA.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, William “Billy” Barton; a daughter-in-law, Donna Barton; and a brother, Sonny Smith.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 9 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Derrell Brame will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to BJC Hospice.
