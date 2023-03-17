Bethany Bohn

Bethany Anne Bohn, 53, died at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home in Godfrey. Born November 21, 1969 in Fairfield, CA, she was the daughter of Terry and Barbara (Younkin) Mellinger. Mrs. Bohn was the Clerk for the Village of Godfrey. On December 27, 1993 she married John Bohn in Virginia Beach, VA. He survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Madison Bohn and Piper Bohn both of Godfrey, a son, John Bohn of Madison, WI, one brother, Matthew Mellinger of Godfrey and her step-mother, Pam Mellinger of Virginia Beach, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Terri Jo Mellinger. A memorial visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
