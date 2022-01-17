Bessie Seibold

Bessie Louise Seibold, 95, died at 12:48 a.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center. Born August 16, 1926 in Hillview, IL, she was the daughter of Robert S. and Hazel M. (Carmean) Bess. Mrs. Seibold retired as a self-employed beautician and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. On February 12, 1957 she married John Elmer Seibold in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 24, 2017. Surviving are two daughters, Joyce McGeehan of Granite City and Pat Fisher (Mike) of White Hall, a step-son, Daniel Seibold of Alton, and a son James “Michael” Seibold of Godfrey, three grandchildren, Susan Thomas, Jacque Johnson and Michael McGeehan, four great grandchildren, Dexter McGarity, Fisher Thomas, Jaxon McGeehan, and Cora Johnson, and a brother John Bess (Sara). Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Helena Buie, a son, Robert Earl Blackburn, and a sister, Dorothy Coats. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
