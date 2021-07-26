Beryl I. DeLassus, age 93, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at home with her family by her side.
She was born October 5, 1927, in Leek, Staffordshire, England, the daughter of William and Grace (Oultram) O’Brian.
Beryl came to the United States from England, having been a WWII war bride. She enjoyed knitting and reading.
She is survived and missed by a daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Vincent Saale of Godfrey, Il. She was a grandmother to Jennifer Villegas and her husband, Martin, Julianne Davis and her husband, Timothy, both from O'Fallon, Mo. Four great-grandchildren. Tyler and his wife Tori Houston, Connor Houston, Olivia Villegas, and Kyle Davis; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Houston.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Roy Oultram; and a son, Lawrence DeLassus.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey at a later date, followed by inurnment at Valhalla Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Lung Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com